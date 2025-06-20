Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,252 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

