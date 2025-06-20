Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.