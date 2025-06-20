The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.