Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $75.41 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $75,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

