Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.24 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

