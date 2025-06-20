Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

