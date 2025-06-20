Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.58. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.