International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE IBM opened at $283.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $170.41 and a one year high of $286.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.19.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

