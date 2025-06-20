Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sysco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $97,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.97 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

