Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

