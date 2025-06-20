Cornerstone Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $270.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.11.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

