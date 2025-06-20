The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $122.48 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.