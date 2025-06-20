Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after acquiring an additional 619,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.74.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $210.63 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

