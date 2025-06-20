Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,997 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $49,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.