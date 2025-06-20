Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.