PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

