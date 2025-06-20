Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $264.93 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.22.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

