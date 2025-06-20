Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.