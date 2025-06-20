Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 6,309 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 173,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 293,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 185,997 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.