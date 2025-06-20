Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 180,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

