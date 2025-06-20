Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,749 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

