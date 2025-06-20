Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $148.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

