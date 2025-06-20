iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.3% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $405.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.85 and a 200-day moving average of $390.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.