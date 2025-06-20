Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

