Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $190.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

