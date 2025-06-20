Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – June 17th

Eli Lilly and Company, Verve Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., D-Wave Quantum, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of medicinal drugs and therapies. Their market performance is heavily influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical-trial outcomes, patent expirations and shifts in healthcare policy. Investors often hold these equities for exposure to scientific breakthroughs and demographic-driven demand, though they can exhibit significant volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $14.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $793.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $751.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 72,755,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,657. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $11.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.14. 1,423,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,606,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,103,550. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,981,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,846,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 26,141,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,012,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,285,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,726. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Featured Articles