Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $843,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. NWI Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $528.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $499.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.