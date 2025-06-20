Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 231 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

SBUX stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

