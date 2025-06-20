SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Advisor Resource Council’s 6th Largest Position

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 315.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $310.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.