Clarius Group LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $278.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.58. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

