Advisory Resource Group Acquires 2,286 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $528.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.12 and its 200 day moving average is $503.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

