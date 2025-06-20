Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $34,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VGK opened at $76.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

