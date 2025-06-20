Kentucky Trust Co Sells 470 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kentucky Trust Co lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

