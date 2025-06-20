Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 443 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,337,000 after purchasing an additional 749,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $330,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.