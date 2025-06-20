Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0%

Prologis stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.