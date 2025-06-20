Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXE. Benchmark raised their target price on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52. Expand Energy has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

