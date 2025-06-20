iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.55 and a 200-day moving average of $583.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.