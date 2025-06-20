Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 113,378 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TER opened at $86.26 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

