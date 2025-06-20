Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

