Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

