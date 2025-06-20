Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

