Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AMD opened at $126.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

