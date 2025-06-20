Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

