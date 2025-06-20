Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

