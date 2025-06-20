Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VT opened at $124.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $126.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.