Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,135,018.20. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $6,353,177. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $543.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.97. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,207.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.70.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

