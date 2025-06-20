Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Cut by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $148.18 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.