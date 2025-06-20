CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 315 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,544,000 after purchasing an additional 130,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,222,000 after buying an additional 380,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.6%

SJM opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

