Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $840,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $376.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.