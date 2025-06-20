West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $218.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

